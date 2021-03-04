Three arrested in Holyoke after police find cocaine, heroin, nearly $60K

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were arrested after local and federal authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in Holyoke Thursday.

According to Captain Matthew Moriarty of the Holyoke Police Department, the Narcotics Division, along with the FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force searched 43 Mosher Street and arrested 35-year-old Christopher Wallace of Chesterfield, 35-year-old Michael Lopez of Holyoke, and 54-year-old Edwin Matta, after cocaine, heroin and a large amount of money were found.

Captain Moriarty said 34.2 grams of cocaine or crack cocaine was seized, along with 30.25 grams of heroin (an estimated 1,210 bags), nearly $60,000 cash, and packaging material for marijuana and cocaine or crack cocaine.

Photo: Holyoke Police Department

No charges and bail amount was listed for Wallace, but Lopez and Matta were charged with the following:

Michael Lopez – Bail $10,000

Trafficking in cocaine

Trafficking in Heroin

A&B on a Police Officer

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Possession to distribute Class D (marijuana)

Edwin Matta – Bail $20,000