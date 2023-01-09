SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a video of three bobcats walking across a driveway in Springfield.

Donna and Ted Holloway sent the video to 22News that shows one bobcat on the side of the driveway closer to the home then two additional bobcats come into camera view walking around either side of the vehicle in the driveway. They all catch up with each other and eventually walk in front of the house.

Donna told 22News that she believes it is a mother and her two babies, she has been seeing this group since the summer of 2021. “It’s been AMAZING to watch them in our backyard in the summertime. When the two were little, they would play in the back. We have so many videos of them.”

She also said that there is also a family of seven deer in her East Forest Park neighborhood.

According to Mass.gov, bobcat habitats usually involve mountainous areas such as those that have rocky ledges, hardwood forests, swamps, bogs, and brushy areas near fields. The bobcats become more visible in backyards and residential areas throughout Massachusetts as they adapt to suburban settings.

Bobcat tracks may be mistaken for domestic cats, but bobcats actually appear to have five toes. When leaving their tracks behind, a person may only notice the four toes. However, their fifth doesn’t impress into the ground when it walks, since it is raised high on the forefeet.

If you have livestock or chickens, Mass.gov recommends avoiding pasturing animals or placing coops in remote areas and near heavily wooded cover. During the night it is best to keep livestock in or near a barn. While chickens should remain in secured pens or coops.

Bobcats typically rise three hours before sunset until midnight. Bobcats never hibernate.

If you can safely take videos or photos of wildlife in your neighborhood, you can email them reportit@wwlp.com.