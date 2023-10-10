CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Granby Road is closed Tuesday morning due to a three-car accident.

When our 22News crews arrived, they could see the front of a Sedan smashed in, as well as a truck being towed from the area. Police have confirmed it was a three-car accident.

The portion of Granby Road is closed at this time, and there is no word on if there are any injuries.

22News has reached out for more information and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.