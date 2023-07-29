WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a three-car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Main Street and Worcester Street in West Springfield Friday night.

According to Lieutenant Tony Spear from the West Springfield Fire Department, at around 10:10 p.m., three vehicles were involved in the accident, and there were major injuries that involved people being taken to the hospital.

The occupants that were sent to the hospital are being treated, but their conditions are unknown. The accident is currently being investigated.

Main Street was closed due to the accident but has since reopened. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.