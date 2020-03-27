Breaking News
Baystate Health reports 109 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,066 tested
Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southwick

Hampden County

southwick-logo-and-town-hall_536302

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Three residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in Southwick.

Southwick Health Director Tammy Spencer told 22News an additional three residents are in self-quarantine as well.

Spencer said the Southwick Board of Health is tracing close contacts of the sick individuals to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

“While the number of the positive cases is currently low, there is an expectation that the number will rise,” Spencer said.

Residents are urged to continue to follow guidance from the CDC and Governor Charlie Baker. This includes:

  • Staying home unless absolutely necessary
  • Social distancing
  • Maintaining proper hygiene etiquette

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

