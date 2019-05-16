Three ducklings rescued from storm drain in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three ducklings were rescued from a storm drain on Memorial Avenue in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News crews were called to 60 Memorial Avenue for an animal rescue. Three ducklings had fallen into a storm drain under the road and needed assistance getting out.

Crews successfully removed the three ducklings from the drain, who reunited with their mother.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.