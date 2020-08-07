Three fires in Holyoke being investigated

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department is investigating three separate fires that occurred within a block of each other early Friday morning.

According to Holyoke Fire Investigator Lieutenant Michael Boucher, firefighters were called to a fire at the rear of 556 South Bridge Street and two dumpster fires around 5:06 a.m., all within a block of each other.

The fires were put out around 6 a.m. and no buildings were damaged as a result.

(Photo: Holyoke Fire Department)

(Photo: Holyoke Fire Department)

(Photo: Holyoke Fire Department)

The Holyoke Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fires. Anyone with information in regards to these fires is asked to call 413-534-2254.