Three Holyoke parishes become one

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WWLP)- Three parishes in Holyoke are now becoming one. Three parishes, one faith all coming together Saturday for the Mass of Thanksgiving.

All starting with two processions meeting at Veterans Memorial park, Our Lady of Guadalupe and Immaculate Conception were welcomed by parishioners of St. Jerome.

The mass was delivered both in English and Spanish. Celebrating unity through prayers, songs, and speeches.

“Coming together from three different communities to make one family of faith has its challenges but I saw these three parishes come together and have a dialogue and become one family of faith,” Bishop Byrne said.

The merger came at the direct request of the parishes involved. Stemming from years of discussion between the three faith communities. Saint Jerome’s Parish opened in 1854 and is the oldest Catholic parish in Holyoke.

Masses will continue at Saint Jerome Church and Immaculate Conception, which will be retained as a chapel.