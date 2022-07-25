CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police are investigating an accident Monday afternoon on the Chicopee on-ramp to the Mass. Pike that involved several vehicles, including a dump truck.

Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson David Procopio told 22News the dump truck was traveling up the on-ramp from I-291 when it crossed over the raised median and into oncoming traffic. Several vehicles were involved in the accident and three people have been injured. It is currently unknown at this time the extent of their injuries.

Traffic was backed up on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike to the Ludlow exit but is now back to normal. State Police are continuing to investigate the accident. Procopio also told 22News that the dump truck was not a MassDOT or contractor vehicle.