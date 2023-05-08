SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three juveniles were arrested in Springfield for allegedly selling drugs and possession of a firearm.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers have been investigating three juveniles ages 16, 16 and 17-years-old, for allegedly selling and delivering drugs from a vehicle. On Friday, detectives saw the three juveniles inside the vehicle traveling on Woodside Terrace.

Police stopped the vehicle and seized a ghost gun with 19 rounds of ammunition and capable of holding 31 rounds, 25 grams of crack-cocaine, marijuana and $2,485 in cash. All three juveniles were arrested. Due to their ages, they will not be identified and charges will not be released.