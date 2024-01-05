SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield community gathered this Friday evening for a celebration of Three Kings Day.

It commemorates the three Wise Men’s gifting of gold, frankincense, and myrrh to baby Jesus.

Dozens gathered at Union Station’s Hispanic-American Library for the Christian feast day, eating treats from the festive table and listening to live music.

This holiday is of particular significance in Puerto Rico and elsewhere in Latin America. “So, for us, it’s our Christmas, said Juan R. Falcon, Executive Director of the Hispanic American Library. “In Puerto Rico, there’s 8 days of celebration after tomorrow which is the Epiphany, generally starts the celebration, 8 days after that’s when the celebration is over.”

Nearly 100 gifts were handed out to kids Friday night in front of Union Station’s Christmas tree.

