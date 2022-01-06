Three Kings Day history and significance across the globe

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is that time of the year again! Latin American children and their families from all over the world will prepare for Día de los Reyes, Three Kings Day, or Feast of the Epiphany.

For those who aren’t familiar with this holiday, epiphany meaning manifestation in Greek, celebrates the day that the three wise men to bestowed gifts upon baby Jesus in his manger.

The three kings Melchior, Gaspar and Balthasar arrived in Bethlehem to deliver gold, frankincense and myrrh. Each of the three kings are said to have represented a different region of the world specifically Europe, Arabia and Africa.

Three Kings Day is a really special holiday because it’s very similar to Christmas. The three kings ride their camels across the world to deliver gifts to children, so this story has no flying reindeer.

This holiday also does not have milk and cookies nor presents under the tree it has its own twist that varies region to region. Children gather hay, grass, water and even veggies and place it in a box and place it under their beds for the kings camels.

Children place these offerings under their beds, and they’ll wake up to gifts under their bed from the kings. And you can check if they came by looking to see if the camels left any hay or grass around the house.

Many who celebrate this holiday will often leave their decorations Christmas up until January 6th since these holiday are closely related.

What makes this holiday so beautiful is the different ways people celebrate from putting hay boxes under their beds, to preparing a special cake in some regions, and in some countries people even leave their shoes out in front of their doors.

This holiday brings people together from all different backgrounds to rejoice through dance and music even plays, but most importantly it celebrates culture.