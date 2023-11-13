SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield surprised three local nonprofits with check for $5,000 each on Monday.

The surprise tour included ROCA, Link to Libraries, and Boys and Girls Club Family Center. Smiles filled the air as these non profit companies received their checks.

ROCA, a nonprofit that helps youth from ages 16 to 24 through trauma in urban environments, provides a healthy space to address these issued and push for a change. 22News spoke with Soloman Baymon, the director of ROCA, to see how this donation will benefit the Springfield community.

“A true blessing especially around the holiday season we will be able to help a ton of youth with this donation just get them the things they need on order to operate in their daily lives,” said Baymon.

They plan on using the money to provide families with food so everyone can celebrate the holidays.