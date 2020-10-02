Three officers of Chicopee Police Department test positive for COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Three members of the Chicopee Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chicopee Police Chief William Jebb and Mayor John Vieau held a news conference Thursday evening. They said the department is conducting contact tracing. and testing officers and co-workers who came in contact with the three officers.

Chief Jebb told 22News there are no gaps in service.

“The public shouldn’t be concerned as to officers responding to their house. We’ll continue to sanitize the building and take all the necessary precautions.”

All three officers were on desk duty. Cheif Jebb also confirmed that he came in contact with one of the officers, but he’s been tested and the results came back negative.