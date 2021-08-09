Three people seriously injured after pedestrian accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are seriously injured after a car accident on Dwight Street Monday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a car went off the road around 9:45 a.m. Monday morning and hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk near the intersection of Dwight Street and Hillman Street. The vehicle stopped after hitting a water hydrant.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News the driver of the vehicle and two pedestrians were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Credit: Springfield Fire Department

Credit: Springfield Fire Department



It is unknown at this time what caused the vehicle to drive onto the sidewalk. Springfield Police are investigating the accident.