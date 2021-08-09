Three people seriously injured after pedestrian accident in Springfield

Credit: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are seriously injured after a car accident on Dwight Street Monday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a car went off the road around 9:45 a.m. Monday morning and hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk near the intersection of Dwight Street and Hillman Street. The vehicle stopped after hitting a water hydrant.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News the driver of the vehicle and two pedestrians were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown at this time what caused the vehicle to drive onto the sidewalk. Springfield Police are investigating the accident.

