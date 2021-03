SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were shot in Springfield on Saturday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the call just before 4:30 p.m on Commonwealth Avenue.

March 20, 2021

Officers found three adult gunshot victims, none of the victims have life threatening injuries.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.