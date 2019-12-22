Three people taken to hospital following two-car collision in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash Sunday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News just after 3:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the area of 446 Wilbraham Road where they found two Honda Accords collided.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Tetreault said the passenger of the car that ended up hanging over an embankment next to a wooded area had to be extricated by crews. Both drivers along with the passenger were taken to Baystate Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

