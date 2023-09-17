SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Eloise Street for a house fire on Sunday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire was at 19 Eloise Street and has been put out. There are no reported injuries.

Three people are without a home due to the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.