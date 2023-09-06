SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to a house fire at 80 Talbot Road early Wednesday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire has been put out and there are no reported injuries.

Three people and three dogs are without a home after the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.