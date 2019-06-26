Three recipients receive Pynchon Awards in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For more than a century, the Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts has paid tribute to people committed to community service.

This year’s three “Pynchon Award” recipients were introduced during a news conference in Springfield Wednesday.

Robert Charland, better known as Bob “The Bike Man” was recognized for brightening the lives of hundreds of children with the gifts of bicycles he rebuilds and donates.

Attorney Charles Casartello was honored for his support for important community organizations such as the open pantry. A Pynchon Award medal will also be presented to social activist Heriberto Flores.

“This award you cannot buy it, you cannot bribe anybody, when they call me up, I said ‘are you sure you got the right guy?’ I’m honored, I’m pleased for my family and my community,” Flores told 22News.

“I’m really grateful for the organizations with which I work have also been acknowledged for doing good in the community,” said Casartello.

Bob “The Bike Man” told 22News he hopes to inspire organizations everywhere to provide bikes to deserving school children.

The 2019 Pynchon honorees will receive their medals on October 10.