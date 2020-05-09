Three residents displaced after porch fire in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three residents are now displaced after a porch fire at a multi-family home in Holyoke Saturday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, firefighters were called to 280 West Franklin Street around 3 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, crews found fire coming from the outside porch from the first floor of the two-story home.

Cavagnac said Saturday’s strong winds further intensified the fire, but crews were able to contain and keep the fire from spreading inside of the home.

Three residents of the first floor have been displaced and will be receiving help from the Red Cross. One person was also taken to the hospital with minor burns.

The Holyoke Fire Department is looking into the cause of the fire.