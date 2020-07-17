Three residents without home after car crashes into Springfield building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Springfield residents are unable to go home Thursday night after a car drove into a building on Allen Street early Thursday night.
The Springfield Fire Department said crews were called to 1553 Allen Street after the car crashed into the building. No one was hurt.
A photo shared by the fire department shows one side of the building damaged with the window unit falling apart and debris around the structure.
The three residents who are unable to return home are being assisted by the local Red Cross.