Three residents without home after car crashes into Springfield building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Springfield residents are unable to go home Thursday night after a car drove into a building on Allen Street early Thursday night.

The Springfield Fire Department said crews were called to 1553 Allen Street after the car crashed into the building. No one was hurt.

A photo shared by the fire department shows one side of the building damaged with the window unit falling apart and debris around the structure.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

The three residents who are unable to return home are being assisted by the local Red Cross.