Three students awarded scholarships to pursue careers in broadcasting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association presented scholarships to three students Wednesday.

Wesley Days, Jordan Baldwin, and Rory Tettemer will all be pursuing careers in broadcasting.

Rory is the son of 22News anchor Rich Tettemer and plans to follow in his father’s footsteps. He told 22News, “I remember growing up going to the station, getting a little happy meal, watching him on TV, and I was like, ‘wow that’s awesome.’ It’s a great experience, a great career, and that’s definitely what I want to do.”

The Student Broadcaster Scholarship Program awards qualified students with a $2,000 or $3,000 scholarship toward pursuing a degree in over-the-air broadcasting.