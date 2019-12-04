Three taken to hospital after fire at Chapin Center in Springfield

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire at the Chapin Center in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Department Captain Brian Tetreault, the fire happened on the fourth floor of the facility, which is located at 200 Kendall Street.

He said one person was taken to the hospital with first and second degree burns, and two others were taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

The Chapin Center is a facility in Springfield that provides services to those transitioning from hospital to home.

