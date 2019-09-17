Three taken to hospital after two-car crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Bradley Road Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, one car crossed the double yellow lines and hit a second car causing it to roll onto its roof around 8:30 a.m.

The driver and passenger of the first car and the driver of the second car were all taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Walsh said the driver of the first car was cited for a marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unregistered motor vehicle and an uninsured motor vehicle.