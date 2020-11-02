Three teens arrested, firearms seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three firearms were seized and three teens were arrested after a traffic stop on Washburn Street in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 1:10 a.m. officers were called to the 0-100 block of Washburn Street for a shot spotter activation where they observed a car in the area driving the wrong way down a one-way street. Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained all three occupants, 19-year-old Joerick Johnson, 18-year-old Alex Nieves, and a 17-year-old from Holyoke.

The rear seat passenger, the 17-year-old from Holyoke, allegedly had a firearm in the front pocket of his sweater.

Walsh said the driver, Nieves, had a long rifle revolver in his waistband and the front seat passenger, Johnson, had a loaded firearm in his waistband. Johnson later allegedly spit on an officer before being transferred to the Ludlow Police Department and an additional charge was added.

(Springfield PD)

(Springfield PD)

(Springfield PD)

Johnson of Holyoke is charged with the following:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a dangerous weapon while having an active warrant

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a class B drug (two counts)

Assault and battery on a police officer

Default warrant – Westfield District Court

Nieves is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license. The 17-year-old’s name and charges will not be released due to his age.