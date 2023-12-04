WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield native and three-time Olympic medalist Kacey Bellamy is set to speak at Wilbraham & Monson Academy on Monday morning.
Bellamy represented the USA in ice hockey at three Winter Olympic games and earned a gold medal and two silver medals, according to a news release from Wilbraham & Monson Academy
On Monday, Bellamy will be back in western Massachusetts to share her story with the students at Wilbraham & Monson Academy at 9:45 a.m. in the Alumni Memorial Chapel on Main Street.
