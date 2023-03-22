LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health and Shields Health announced that three urgent care centers in our area are set to close on April 1st. The question now is where can people go for treatment?

22News spoke to someone who works at the Urgent Care Center in Longmeadow and they said they have been referring people to Baystate Convenient Care Centers, which are located in Springfield, Palmer and Northampton.

Baystate Heath Urgent Care Centers in Feeding Hills, Longmeadow and Westfield are all set to close in about a week. Dr. Mark Keroack, President and CEO of Baystate Health, said these three closures are largely due to staffing shortages. People who live in the area have come to count on these centers and are upset to see them close.

“I think it’s terrible. I know people who have been here, I’ve been here myself and we need it desperately. You can’t get in with your primary care anymore, they are too busy, especially on the weekends. You don’t want to go to the emergency room, for strep throat or an ear infection, so it’s going to be a big problem for the area,” said Beth Paysnick of Longmeadow. She said she plans to use her primary care doctor and is thankful she doesn’t need a lot of medical attention.

Employee affected by these closures will be able to find new roles through Baystate Health or Shields Health.