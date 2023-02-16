LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health and Shields Health announced Thursday that three Urgent Care Centers in western Massachusetts will close by the end of March.

“The difficult but necessary decision to close these jointly-owned urgent care centers is reflective of the fact that like most of our health care colleagues across the nation, we are struggling with staff shortages and these urgent care sites are no exception,” said Dr. Mark A. Keroack, MPH, president and CEO of Baystate Health.

The Urgent Care Centers located in Feeding Hills, Longmeadow and Westfield are set to close by March 31. Baystate Health will continue to offer walk-in appointments and services at their Convenient Care locations in Springfield, Northampton, and Palmer.

Employees affected by these closures will be able to find a new role through Baystate Health or at Shields Health. 22News contacted Baystate Health but they declined to comment.