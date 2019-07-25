Three yaks found in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Animal Control, West Springfield Police Department, and the DPW found and contained three missing yaks Thursday.

According to the West Springfield Environmental Committee on Facebook, the yaks were spotted Wednesday night at the Bear Hole dam in West Springfield and reported to West Springfield Police.

West Springfield Officers were sent on mountain bicycles patrolling Bear Hole in efforts to locate the yaks Thursday morning.

The West Springfield Animal Control posted an update on Facebook at approximately 11:00 a.m. Thursday, ” The Yaks have been contained..but please keep your dogs on leash in Bear Hole! 🤣 “

