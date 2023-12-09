INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) — On Saturday, one church in Indian Orchard welcomed the community to its thrift shop with open arms.

The thrift shop at the Saint Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church is celebrating its one year anniversary. The church started the shop as a way to provide affordable items to the community, and to help fund their own programs.

“It’s very exciting! We have happy customers and they get excited about finding all their little treasures,” expressed Saint Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church member, Nora Santourian. “So it’s something that we thought was going to help residents of the area at affordable prices.”

Any items that are not sold at the thrift shop are donated to local charities. The shop is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is actively seeking donations.