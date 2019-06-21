“Thrive After 55” discusses making the best out of retirement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a thousand men and women accepted State Senator Eric Lesser’s invitation for lunch and a chance to find first-hand knowledge about the most pressing issues facing the Springfield area’s aging population.

Local agencies set up dozens of booths to answer questions specific to people close to or past their retirement age.

“You know the era of clocking in at a job at 20, and clocking out at 65 is really a thing of the past,” Sen. Lesser told 22News. “People have a lot of questions about how they’ll retire, how they’re going to live healthy lives, where they’re going to live.”

Many who came to learn more about their future have already lived longer lives than during past generations.71-year-old Fran Grosnik of Longmeadow can’t help but think of herself as something of a youngster.

“My father is 101 and my mother is 97,” she said. “And they live at the [Leavitt Family Jewish Home] in Longmeadow.”

The volunteering of expert advice ranged from an appearance by Hampden County Register of Deeds Cheryl Coakley-Rivera, to advisers in the fields of health insurance, and securing health services to continue living at home.