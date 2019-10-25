Through Her Eyes: Conference focused on at-risk girls and young women

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Center for Human Development held the 15th annual “Through Her Eyes” conference Friday at the MassMutal Center.

In partnership with Cambridge College, the conference focused on how social workers, teachers, and others in human services can help young girls and women deal with trauma.

Nicole Bell, founder and CEO of the Worcester-based survivor-led nonprofit, “Living in Freedom Together,” was the keynote speaker.

22News spoke with her on the importance of coming together for these events.

“Coming to events like this are important so we can educate the community on things that we learn and how to improve things for women and girls.” Nicole Bell

Workshops were led by a variety of professionals including authors, lawyers, therapists.

Topics ranged from “Language Matters: Inclusivity for Trans Individuals” to “Protecting and Engaging Children with Disabilities.”

