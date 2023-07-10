SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced the exciting launch of the T-Birds Community Caravan, presented by Dunkin’.

This community initiative will bring the Thunderbirds mascot Boomer, along with team staff, to three different locations in the Springfield area throughout the summer.

Each community event will feature appearances by Boomer and Thunderbirds staff, as well as a range of activities and vendors. Attendees can look forward to the Dunkin’ Taste Truck, street hockey activities, and a variety of food options.

The T-Birds Community Caravan will make its first stop at Szot Park in Chicopee on Saturday, July 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The second event will take place on Saturday, August 19, at the Amelia Ice Arena in Westfield. This event will coincide with the T-Birds Street Hockey Tournament, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the event, public skating will also be available from 10:50 to 11:50 a.m.

The final stop of the caravan will be at Forest Park & Cyr Arena in Springfield on Saturday, September 9, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Dunkin’, a longstanding supporter of the western Massachusetts community, expressed excitement about the partnership and the opportunity to contribute to new youth programming. Peter Martins, a local Dunkin’ franchisee, said, “We look forward to teaming up with the T-Birds throughout the area and are proud to have our Western Mass athletes run on Dunkin’ all summer long.”

Nathan Costa, President of the Thunderbirds, expressed gratitude to Dunkin’ for their support and emphasized the importance of community engagement. “The T-Birds Community Caravan is the latest addition to our vast programming in the Springfield area, and we look forward to seeing so many of our fans join us for summer fun and games outside,” Costa stated. The partnership between the Thunderbirds and Dunkin’ reflects their shared goal of making a positive impact within the community.

Fans who want to secure their seats for the upcoming 2023-24 Thunderbirds hockey season can reserve them by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting the team’s official website.