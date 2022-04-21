SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Thunderbirds and their fans have raised $22,600 for Rays of Hope.

During this year’s 5th Annual Pink in the Rink game on March 5, the special jerseys players wore during the game were auctioned off and the proceeds donated to the breast cancer support organization.

Rays of Hope is part of the Baystate Health Breast Network which provides breast health programs, outreach, and education services across the Baystate Health System and western Massachusetts.

Additionally, the MassMutual Center’s food and beverage vendor, Spectra Food Service Hospitality, donated a portion of the proceeds from sales of a specialty drink, the Pink Whitney, for $1,364.49.