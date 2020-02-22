Thunderbirds battle the Wolfpack for AHL playoff spot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Thunderbirds hosted the Hartford Wolf Pack at the MassMutual Center Friday night. Springfield won 4-1.

Friday night was their first time on home-ice in 20 days. The Thunderbirds are still pushing towards the Calder Cup playoffs.

Nate Costa, President of the Springfield Thunderbirds told 22News that the team is looking forward to a big weekend.

“Yeah, we are playing Hartford. We are chasing Hartford we are a couple points out so it’s a big weekend for us to beat Hartford.”

The Thunderdome was almost completely sold out and Mayor Domenic Sarno and members of his staff were in attendance to see the big win.

The Thunderbirds play again Saturday in Providence against the Bruins.