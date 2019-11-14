Thunderbirds beat Lehigh Valley in special game at MassMutual Center

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds took to the ice for a special game at MassMutual Center on Wednesday.

Their audience was thousands of Springfield school children. The Thunderbirds and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms faced off before a crowd of 4,500 Springfield children from third grade to high school.

The game began at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to accommodate the student’s schedule.

“A lot of these kids from the Springfield public schools don’t have a chance to come to the mass mutual center,” said Thunderbird’s President, Nathan Costa. “So not only are we putting on a game for them early in the morning, we made it educational. They’re following along on a workbook and it’s really an educational day, trying to use the sport to give back a little bit.”

The Thunderbirds outscored Lehigh Valley 2-1 for Springfield’s fifth straight victory at home, tieing the franchise record.

