Thunderbirds come up short against Wolf Pack, 6-4 loss

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Thunderbirds returned to the MassMutual Center to start their two game weekend.

It was a big game for the Thunderbirds but they came up short, losing Friday night 6-4 to the Hartford Wolf Pack.

They are first place in their division but Hartford isn’t far behind, in second place. Fans said they couldn’t miss the early season matchup.

“We’ve been coming down here for years, big hockey fan. Been playing hockey my whole life, especially against Hartford. I mean, what a rivalry… Hartford vs. Springfield, you know. Like the Red Sox and the Yankees so its great to be here,” said Tom Bauer of Holyoke.

The Thunderbirds hit the road for their game Saturday night, taking on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in Allentown, Pennsylvania.