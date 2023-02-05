SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds morphed into the Ice-O-Topes Saturday night to take on the Bridgeport Islanders.

The T-Birds grabbed their eighth straight win in this one, extending a team record that was set the night prior. Four goals came in regulation for Springfield as nine T-birds players got on the stat sheet.

This one would eventually head to overtime where Jake Neighbors would tee off a slap shot to grab the game-winner and his second goal of the night, that’s Neighbors’ fourth game-winner this year.

The final score was 5 to 4, Thunderbirds. The Thunderbirds hit the ice next on Friday, February 10th for a matchup against the Rochester Americans.