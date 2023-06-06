SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are showing their appreciation for the men and woman who protect our country.

The hockey team presented donation checks to a number of military charities, Tuesday. The funds were raised during a specialty jersey auction on Military appreciation night.

The American Legion was among the groups that received a donation, they intend to use the money to help funds to get a girls fast-pitch softball program off the ground.

Jodie Pajak of The American Legion, telling 22News, “We’re trying to get the girls softball fastpitch back in the community, there is a lot of travel ball going on, which some kids can’t afford, but the AL is hoping with the donation from the Thunderbirds will help us get everything back into the community.”

Other organizations that received donations include the Westover Galaxy Community Council and Friends of the Springfield Vet Center.