SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are back on home ice Friday night at the MassMutual Center.

They will be hosting the Hartford Wolf Pack for the second time, and looking for another win in this match up. The puck drops at 7:05PM.

On Saturday, the T-Birds hit the road for their first matchup of the season against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa. for a 7:05 p.m. start time.