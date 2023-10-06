SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thunderbirds fans flocked to the Mass Mutual Center Friday night in Springfield for the team’s pre-season home game.

The energy and excitement was high Friday evening as the T-birds faced off the Providence Bruins. 22News spoke with fans about what they are looking forward to when the regular season begins, which will be a home opener on October 14th against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The Thunderbirds and the MassMutual Center have also announced plans for ADA parking accessibility at Thunderbirds games during the 2023-24 season during the ongoing construction of new parking garage near the MassMutual Center.