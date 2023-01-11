SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Young Thunderbird fans met with forward Anthony Angello and his teammate Mitchell Hoelscher inside Springfield City Library: East Forest Park Branch Wednesday.

A kick-off to Anthony’s Book Club collaboration with both the Springfield City Library and the T-Birds Foundation. It featured storytime readings, activities to help enhance the importance of reading and writing. Angello said he wants to be an example to young children.

“When I was younger my mom stressed the importance to reading and I didn’t really buy into it. I was like ahhh, you know I wanted to go outside, play, do sports, but you know reading is just as important,” Angello expressed. “You know you might not like it, its not something you just flip the switch and get better tomorrow, but ultimately it will help you get better down the road.”

The T-birds will visit Springfield City Library’s four other branches, through the rest of January and into February.

Tentative dates and locations for Anthony’s Book Club are as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. – East Springfield Branch (21 Osborne Terrace, Springfield)

– East Springfield Branch (21 Osborne Terrace, Springfield) Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. – Springfield Central Library Children’s Room (220 State Street, Springfield)

– Springfield Central Library Children’s Room (220 State Street, Springfield) Thursday, Feb. 23 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. – Mason Square Branch (765 State Street, Springfield)

– Mason Square Branch (765 State Street, Springfield) Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. – Sixteen Acres Branch (1187 Parker Street, Springfield)

Over 20 community visits were made by T-Birds players since November last year. Like youth hockey practices, corporate partners, and charitable foundations, including the return of the Teddy Bear Toss deliveries following the donation of more than 6,000 stuffed animals at a T-Birds game this past December.