SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are remembering the 18 victims that were killed in a mass shooting in Maine last week.

The team wore ‘Maine Mariners’ jerseys during their pregame warmups tonight in honor of the victims in Lewiston. The jersey’s featured no names or numbers.

The T-Birds will be auctioning off the jersey’s to fans, with all proceeds going to support the victims and their families affected by the tragedy. 22News spoke with Thunderbirds fan, Lindsay Katz about their thoughts on the team’s support for the northern New England state, “I think it’s great that they’re doing that. I mean, it’s a horrible thing that happened and it’s wonderful that they’re raising money to support that and honoring the victims and all that. So I think it’s great.”

The Thunderbirds will wear the jersey’s again tomorrow before the game as they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.