Thunderbirds player selected as AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rookie defenseman for the Springfield Thunderbirds has been selected as the American Hockey League’s player of the week.

Scott Perunovich notched one goal and five assists in the three weekend games for Springfield, as the Thunderbirds moved to the top of the Atlantic Division. The 23-year-old Minnesota native missed the entire 2020 through 2021 season due to injury, but now leads all AHL skaters in assists, and points in the 2021 through 2022 season.

The next home game is Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the 3rd Annual Ok-T-Bird-Fest celebration, presented by Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter. Prior to the game, the Thunderbirds will be hosting a beer tasting for fans 21-and-over beginning at 4:00 p.m. and going until 6:00 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds are also offering a discounted $5 parking rate for the Civic Center Garage on all remaining home game dates inside the MassMutual Center in the 2021-22 season.