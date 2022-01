SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds returned home to the MassMutual Center tonight after a four-game road trip.

Friday night’s game marked just the second matchup of the regular season between Springfield and Lehigh Valley.

Nathan Walker put on a show early for Springfield, scoring his first AHL hat trick all within 8 minutes. The Birds came out on top 6 – 2 after scoring 5 unanswered goals through the first two periods.