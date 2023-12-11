SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds hosted their 7th Annual Teddy Bear Toss this weekend, and this year turned out to be a record breaker.

Saturday night’s event at the MassMutual Center netted 6,489 stuffed animals, topping the previous record of 6,083 teddy bears.

The stuffed animals were delivered by team members, staff, and the beloved T-Birds mascot “Boomer.” The donations went to a variety of charitable organizations such as the Center for Human Development, the Springfield Boys & Girls Club, Ronald McDonald, and the Springfield YMCA.

Mathew Peca, Captain of the Springfield Thunderbirds told 22News that they love giving back to the community that supports them all season long, “It’s a lot of fun, it’s kind of this date that we circle on the calendar you know, anytime that we can give back to the community we’re all for it. Our fans love it they are here for us every night and anything that we can do to help we love.”

Since its inception in 2016, the Teddy Bear Toss has donated more than 26,000 stuffed animals to local Springfield charities, and they hope to continue this tradition for many years to come.