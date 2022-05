SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds soared to a victory over the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins Thursday evening.

Matthew Peca got the T-birds on the board with a first period power-play goal. The Penguins would answer back with an early second period goal to tie the game.

The scoring continued to go back and fourth for the entire second period, with Springfield coming out on top 3-2.