SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday marked the 70th national day of prayer at Springfield City Hall.

The Springfield community was joined by local and state dignitaries and pastors, for a prayer day, to come together in peace, love, compassion, and mutual respect.

The event featured music and community prayer, all in an effort to stand in solidarity.

Reverend Daniel Torres of Calvary’s Love Church in Springfield, said, “We believe very strongly that faith is the most important element in everything. When you bring faith into a city then you’re bringing a blessing, you’re being healthy, you’re bringing life.”

Over 50 different churches and denominations were present at this community prayer event.