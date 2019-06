SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Thursday night’s concert at Forest Park is cancelled due to the weather according to the City of Springfield.

The City of Springfield tweeted Wednesday that Thursday’s Dee Reilly concert has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. and the Floyd Patterson Concert is rescheduled for Wednesday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m.

